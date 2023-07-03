Londiani accident: 41 bodies identified

By Samuel Musita

At least 41 of the 53 bodies of victims of the Londiani Junction accident have been positively identified.

The county health executive committee member Brenda Bii expressed confidence that the remaining eleven bodies which are badly mutilated will be identified soon.

Ms Bii further said they are expecting a pathologist to be dispatched by the national government to help identify the bodies which are being kept at the Kericho County Hospital mortuary.

The South Rift Red Cross regional manager Jethro Koech said 16 bodies have been released upon the request of bereaved families who opted to move the bodies to other mortuaries.

Meanwhile, the county government of Kericho has moved to enforce an order by Governor Eric Mutai to remove all roadside traders from the highway.

Dr. Mutai had on Saturday issued a directive following the tragic accident.