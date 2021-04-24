11 Ethiopian nationals jailed for being in Kenya illegally

11 Ethiopians who were found guilty of being in the country illegally have been sentenced to six months in jail. Court jails 11 Ethiopians for being in Kenya illegally

Senior Resident Magistrate Jean Ndengeri sitting in an Embu court also ruled that the 11 be repatriated once they serve they jail term.

In their defense the eleven said they were in the country running away from civil unrest in Tigrayian area of Ethiopia.

The 11 Ethiopians who had been remanded at the Embu GK prison for lack of an interpreter were overcome by emotion after the Embu court sentenced them to six months imprisonment and deportation.