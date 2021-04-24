11 Ethiopian nationals jailed for being in Kenya illegally

11 Ethiopians who were found guilty of being in the country illegally have been sentenced to six months in jail. Court jails 11 Ethiopians for being in Kenya illegally
Senior Resident Magistrate Jean Ndengeri sitting in an Embu court also ruled that the 11 be repatriated once they serve they jail term.
In their defense the eleven said they were in the country running away from civil unrest in Tigrayian area of Ethiopia.
The 11 Ethiopians who had been remanded at the Embu GK prison for lack of an interpreter were overcome by emotion after the Embu court sentenced them to six months imprisonment and deportation.
They all pleaded guilty.
The 12th alien who was a minor could not speak Amharic and was remanded at Runyenjes remand home as the court ruled that the ODPP writes to Ethiopian Embassy to provide an interpreter on May 3 when his case will be heard.
Senior Resident Magistrate ruled that it was hard for the court to believe their mitigation.
Ndeng’eri ruled that the accused could not believe that a person seeking asylum would be in a position to hire a vehicle and pay a driver and his co-driver.
Two Kenyans who were the accused driver and co-driver were released on cash bail of Ksh 40,000 after they pleaded not guilty to charges of ferrying aliens in the country contrary to the law.