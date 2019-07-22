11 judges recommended for appointment to the Court of Appeal

Written By: Beth Nyaga
The Judicial Service Commission, JSC, has recommended 11 names of judges to the President for appointment as judges of the Court of Appeal.

The 11 are expected to fill the vacant positions and raise the number of appellate judges to 30 from the current 19.

The commission, however, rejected names from the Law Society of Kenya.

Announcing the names of the successful candidates, Supreme Court Judge and Chairman of JSC, David Maraga said all the shortlisted candidates performed very well and the commission has settled on the most suitable candidates in accordance with part 3 of the first schedule of the Judiciary Service Act.

The 11 include Judges Aggrey Muchelule, Weldon Korir, Francis Tuiyott, lady justice Hellen Omondi, Pauline Nyamweya, Jessie Lessit, Mumbi Ngugi, judge George Odunga, Msagha Mbogholi, Joel Mwaura and Dr Kibaya Imaana.

