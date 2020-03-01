11 Mps questioned over secret Somalia trip

11 Members of Parliament from North Eastern Region were on Sunday interrogated for over three hours by security multiagency team over what the Interior Ministry says was an unclear secret mission in Somalia.

The MPs include; Ahmed Kolosh (Wajir West), Ibrahim Abdi (Lafey), Rashid Kassim (Wajir East), Mohamed Hire (Lagdera), Omar Maalim (Mandera East), Bashir Abdullahi (Mandera North), Adan Haji (Mandera West) Kullow Maalim (Banisa), Adan Ali sheikh (Mandera South), Mohamed Dahir (Dadaab) and Ahmed Bashane (Tarbaj).

According to the government, the 11 MPs from North Eastern were not cleared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or from the office of the speaker of National Assembly to engage Somali leadership on any security negotiations.

But in a rejoinder the MPs who claimed acted in the interest of the nation after President Kenyatta resident challenged them to be forthright in the fight against terror claim they met with Somali President Mohammed Farmanjo to try and stop Al-Shabaab attacks that paralyzed operations in the Northern region

It emerged that the group held a secret security meeting with Somalia leadership in Mogadishu over constant terror attacks without the requisite clearance from Kenya’s relevant authorities.

The 11 MPs upon arrival at JKIA Sunday afternoon were interrogated over their mission in Somalia and later set free.

According to the secretary in the Ministry of Interior Mureithi Mwangi those willing to assist the nation in stabilizing areas which have experienced constant terror attacks must go through the requisite offices before embarking on the mission.

The leaders claim they took up the challenge from the president to intervene with the neighbouring Somali to help cure terror attacks emanating from Somali land.

They further said that their visit to Somalia saw them engage President Mohammed Farmajo was just the beginning of security meetings that will restore peace in the country and in the larger northeastern region.