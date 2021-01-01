11 patients succumb to COVID-19 as 156 test positive

11 patients succumb to COVID-19 as Kenyans ushered in the year 2021, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,681.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says the disease has not been defeated, emphasizing on the need to remain vigilant and to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

In the last 24 hours, 156 new cases were reported from a sample size of 4317

Of the positive cases, 142 are Kenyans, 14 are foreigners. 96 are males, 60 are females while the youngest is a 7 months old infant and the oldest is 78.

In terms of distribution among Counties, Nairobi leads with 57, Mombasa has 23, Busia has 15, Kiambu has 13, Murang’a has 9, Machakos 7, Nakuru 5, Uasin Gishu, Kajiado, Kitui, Nyeri have 4 each, Trans Nzoia has 3, Meru has 2 while Makueni, Kisumu, Nandi, Kwale and Homabay have 1 each.

During the same period, 65 patients recovered from the virus, 61 from the home based care program while 4 were discharged from hospitals.

Kagwe said there are 661 patients admitted in various hospitals across the Country while 2,960 are on home based care program.

Kagwe says the Government has ordered COVID-19 vaccines, with the first batch expected to arrive in the second week of February.

While the vaccination will be voluntary, healthcare workers, police officers, teachers, students will be given preferential treatment once the vaccines arrive.

He said they have ordered for the Pfizer vaccine but are negotiating with other vaccines approved in line with WHO to ensure there’s a variety.

The CS said while the positivity rate has remained low during December, there is a likelihood it will surge in January before the rate stabilizes.

And ahead of the reopening of Schools, Kagwe said the Ministry has issued preventive protocols to teachers and learners, urging parents to ensure they provide their children with masks.

He said a team will be moving in Schools to assess situation, conduct testing and issue masks to deserving cases.