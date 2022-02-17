11 pupils injured after car rams into classroom in Kisumu

At least 11 pupils from Lake Victoria Primary School in Kisumu are nursing minor injuries after a saloon car rammed into their classroom.

According to the schools Head teacher Reagan Omondi, the incident occurred at around 9 AM when the learners were in class. The driver of the ill-fated vehicle is reported to have lost control.

Thomas Otieno, a clinical officer at Nyalenda Health Center where the learners were rushed said they are in stable condition.

Area residents however claim the school is sitting on riparian land and are now calling on the government to relocate it.

The school, which is serving vulnerable learners drawn from Dunga area of Kisumu Central sub-county is in a deplorable state.