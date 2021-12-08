11 students in Naivasha Boys to spend seven more days in custody

Eleven students in Naivasha Boys Secondary School who are facing arson charges will have to spend seven more days in police custody to allow completion of the ongoing investigations.

Confirming the fire incident, Naivasha head of criminal investigations Adan Mohammed said the accused students were arrested as key suspects on Sunday evening, shortly after the fire incident which was reported at the school by the principal.

Mohammed said the 8 pm fire incident on Sunday which razed down one of the dormitories and destroyed valuable students’ personal effects were eventually contained by joint efforts of the Naivasha fire brigade and members of the public who responded to the alarm.

Appearing before Senior Magistrate Nathan Shiundu on Tuesday, the prosecution sought more time to allow detectives stitch together the bits of information which would help them unearth the cause of fire and the motive behind noting that the students were attending their evening preps.

Shiundu directed that the students be detained at the Naivasha Police Station until December 14 when they will enter a plea.

The unfortunate incident follows a series of uncoordinated schools arson cases which have raised more questions on ways to address and contain the menace.