11 succumb to COVID-19 as 667 people test positive

11 People have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hrs, bringing the total number of fatalities in the Country to 274.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi says 667 people tested positive of COVID-19 in the same duration out of a sample size of 5075.

Total number of positive cases in the Country now stand at 16268 after 266102 people were tested.

On the same note, 311 people have recovered, 166 from home based care while 145 were discharged from the various hospitals across the Country.

Out of those who tested positive, 10 are foreigners while 557 are Kenyans. The youngest is a month old baby while the oldest is 92 years.

Mwangangi says the figures are steadily rising, but said majority of those who have died had underlying conditions. t

The CAS further said it was worrying that a child died because of rickets, saying parents should ensure their children have access to vitamin D.

in terms of distribution, Nairobi had 387 of the reported 667 positive cases while Kiambu had 40 positive cases.