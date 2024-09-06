11 suspects nabbed in crackdown on illegal immigration in Kitale

Eleven individuals are now in custody after a targeted operation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Operation Support Unit (OSU) in Kitale.

The suspects, comprising three Kenyan men and eight foreign nationals from Somalia and Uganda, were apprehended as part of a broader crackdown on undocumented foreign nationals entering the country for unestablished business ventures.

The group was travelling in a Toyota Hiace, registration number KCF 860E, from Uganda to Nairobi’s Eastleigh area when they were intercepted.

Despite their attempts to evade capture, the driver of the vehicle eventually pulled over and surrendered, leading to their arrest and detention at Tarakwa Police Station.

The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit has now taken over the interrogation of the suspects.

Their focus is to ascertain the nature of their activities in Kenya and to explore the possibility that some may have been victims of human trafficking.