11 test positive for Covid-19, no deaths reported

ByBeth Nyaga
Tags
COVID-19

The Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 0.5% after 11 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,028 tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases, 10 are Kenyans while one is a foreigner. 7 females while 4 are males. The youngest is a 25-year-old while the oldest is 68 years old.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 323,724 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,590,760.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 7, Siaya 2, Nakuru and Uasin Gishu 1 case each.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 years (1), 30-39 (3), 40-49 (5), 50-59 (1), 60 years and above (1).

5 patients have recovered from the disease and all of them are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care Program.

This pushes the total recoveries to 317,928 of whom 264,901 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,027 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,649.

A total of 2 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 144 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 1 patient is on supplemental oxygen and is in the general ward. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

  

Latest posts

Kibaki’s former bodyguard of 17 years mourns his demise

Beth Nyaga

Professional Women of Nairobi endorse Karua as Raila’s running mate

Beth Nyaga

Ministry of Defense to establish military camps in Turkana

Beth Nyaga

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More