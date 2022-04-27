11 test positive for Covid-19, no deaths reported

The Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 0.5% after 11 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,028 tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases, 10 are Kenyans while one is a foreigner. 7 females while 4 are males. The youngest is a 25-year-old while the oldest is 68 years old.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 323,724 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,590,760.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 7, Siaya 2, Nakuru and Uasin Gishu 1 case each.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 years (1), 30-39 (3), 40-49 (5), 50-59 (1), 60 years and above (1).

5 patients have recovered from the disease and all of them are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care Program.

This pushes the total recoveries to 317,928 of whom 264,901 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,027 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,649.

A total of 2 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 144 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 1 patient is on supplemental oxygen and is in the general ward. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).