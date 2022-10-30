11-year-old child among 3 killed in Kamakis road accident

An 11-year-old child is among three people who have been killed while two others were seriously injured in a road accident at the Kamakis area in Ruiru on the Eastern bypass.

In the accident that happened at quarter to 7 am, a speeding Toyota Prado rammed into a Tuk Tuk and a 14-seater Matatu, killing three Tuk Tuk passengers on the spot.

The driver who has been identified as Cosmas Mutembei has since been arrested and he is undergoing Alcoblow tests at Ruiru Police Station.

In a video circulating online, Mutembei looked confused after the accident before police arrived and took him into custody and later to the hospital for checks.

Ruiru Sub-county Police Commander Cecilia Kemboi says the recklessly driven Prado rolled over after ramming into the two vehicles.

The police boss has appealed to the Kenya National Highway Authority, KeNHA to erect speed bumps along the busy Eastern bypass to control overspeeding motorists.

The bodies of the three have been transferred to the Kenyatta University Hospital Morgue.