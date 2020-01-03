1,100 scholars awarded Wings to Fly scholarships

Over 1,100 scholars who performed well in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education were Friday awarded the Wings to Fly Scholarships by the Equity Group.

Speaking during the ceremony, President Uhuru Kenyatta in his speech read by Education CS Professor George Magoha highlighted how the program has been impactful and transformative to many bright but needy students in the country, noting how it has complemented the government’s effort in achieving maximum transition rate to secondary school.

“We laud Mastercard Foundation, Equity Group and their Wings to Fly partners for their generous contribution for the past 11 years to this worthy course. We have good reasons to be optimistic that we are building a great country and future leaders when bright students who are vulnerable are given such opportunities to pursue their dreams and goals,” said the President.

Equity Group Foundation Executive Chairman James Mwangi urged the students to optimize the opportunity presented to them for the benefit of their families, community and the country at large.

“As you set out on this journey today, we will walk with you throughout your secondary school. Make the best use of this opportunity and study hard to make your family and the community proud. In four years’ time we want to celebrate because of how well you will have performed. Your predecessors have continued to do well and we trust you will emulate them,” said Dr Mwangi.

More than 26,000 pupils across the country, submitted applications for the Wings to Fly scholarship.

Through the program, bright but financially disadvantaged children are offered comprehensive secondary school scholarships.

Wings To Fly program is a comprehensive secondary school education and leadership program for top performing yet needy (orphan or vulnerable) students in Kenya. The Program is a partnership between Mastercard Foundation and Equity Group, with support of other partners including the German Government through KfW, USAID, DFID among others. It is coordinated by Equity Group Foundation.