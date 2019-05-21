JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant position with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its corporate objectives. Qualified internal/external candidates are encouraged to apply. Those who had applied earlier for the re-advertised positions need not re-apply.

RE: TV/01/05/2019: TELEVISION PROGRAMMES MANAGER – SS BE 1 (1 POSITION – TELEVISION PROGRAMMES DEPARTMENT) Re-advertised.

The Role:

Reporting to the Managing Director, the TV Programmes Manager will be responsible for developing and managing suitable program content for the Corporation’s Television channels by making sure that programming is undertaken in line with the Corporation’s public and commercial broadcasting mandate in order to enhance effective competition in the market niche. In addition, he/she will be responsible for the day to day running of KBC TV Channels with an emphasis on growing audiences while repositioning KBC to compete effectively while ensuring that it remains steadfast to its role as a Public Broadcaster.

Specific Terms:

Three (3) years contract of employment renewable subject to good performance output.

Remuneration:

An attractive remuneration package will be offered to the successful candidate.

Key Responsibilities:

Planning, co-coordinating and controlling the production and operation of TV channels

Initiation, formulation and implementation of Television Programme policies.

Initiation, interpretation and implementation of National Policies and Commercials through Television Programmes

Developing attractive program schedules to ensure growth in audience and maintaining required high quality services

Consistent identification of communication solutions, needs and opportunities for the TV channels

Working with local and international partners to provide a wide spectrum of programming and arranging for co-production with other organizations

Driving growth through acquisition of new programs and retention of existing programs by implementing effective retention plans

Managing the implementation of all promotional/programming activities of the TV channels

Participating in high level engagement/presentation at Board and Management level to foster good relations and aid in faster decision making on schedule proposed

Preparing reports on statistical indicators on the performance of the TV channels as required

Managing, directing and evaluating the performance of a team of producers, programmers and designers to follow through the departmental strategy

Advising the Corporation on all Television Programme matters.

Minimum Requirements:

Educational Requirements

Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication, Broadcast Journalism, Social Sciences or its equivalent from a recognized institution

Master’s degree in the relevant field will be an added advantage.

Professional Requirements

Diploma in TV Production, Mass Communication or Broadcast Journalism.



Minimum Experience

Ten (10) years working experience in a broadcasting/media environment

Must have served in a managerial position in TV production/programming for three (3) or served as a Sectional Head or its equivalent for at least seven (7) years in a reputable broadcasting/ media organization

Must be conversant with contemporary and future trends and dynamics of broadcast media industry

Good leadership, managerial and interpersonal skills

High integrity and ability to work without close supervision

Must be computer literate.

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; national identity card/passport; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position; and names /contact information & email addresses of three (3) referees familiar with your qualifications, work experience, competence, character and integrity.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 4th June, 2019. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

