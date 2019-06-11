ERC denies increasing fuel cost to meet cost of lost petroleum

The Energy and petroleum Regulatory Authority has denied increasing the cost of fuel to meet the cost of petroleum lost during transportation and distribution.

The authorities director general Pavel Oimeke appearing before a senate committee over the increase in fuel prices, attributed the rise to international fuel prices which he says have shot up by 16%.

The steady increase in the cost of fuel, prompted the senate committee on energy to summon the director general at the Energy and petroleum regulatory authority to explain the cause of the increase.

The director general Pavel Oimeke linked the rising fuel cost to international prices which he says have been increasing since January this year.

Oimeke dismissed the notion that the increase was triggered by a move by government to meet its financial commitments through taxes and levies.

Senators faulted the regulator for allegedly failing to protect consumers from exploitation by the Kenya pipeline company and fuel importers.

The Energy and petroleum regulatory authority was on the spot for its inaction in engaging the Kenya pipeline company to address its challenges including lack of capacity to detect spillage and pilferage of the pipeline which was negatively affecting Kenyans.