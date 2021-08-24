1,166 test positive as 36 succumb to Covid-19

Kenya recorded 1,166 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from a sample size of 9,924 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity to 11.8%.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 230,794 from a total of 2,326,598 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 1,144 are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners with 616 are females while 550 males.

The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 108 years.

1,901 patients have recovered from the disease with 202 from various health facilities countrywide while 1,699 are from Home-Based Isolation and Care.

Total recoveries now stand at 215,374 out of which 173,951 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 41,423 are from various health facilities.

36 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them in the last 24 hours while 35 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of April, May June, July and August 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,564.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (3), 40-49 years (6), 50-59 years (5), 60 years and above (22).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (35), 20-29 (127), 30-39 years (339), 40-49 years (537), 50-59 years (894), 60 years and above (2,575).

A total of 2,013 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 7,677 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 156 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 84 of whom are on ventilatory support and 72 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 757 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 695 of them in general wards and 62 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 347, Kiambu 208, Kajiado 66, Nakuru 55, Migori 39, Murang’a 37, Machakos 32, Kitui 32, Nandi 31, Garissa 30, Mombasa 30, Busia 25, Nyandarua 24, Makueni 22, Nyeri 21, Baringo 17, Trans Nzoia 16, Uasin Gishu 15, Embu 15, Kisii 14, Kakamega 12, Kericho 11, Narok 10, Meru 9, Laikipia 6, Kisumu 5, Siaya 5, Bungoma 5, Kilifi 4, Bomet 3, Mandera 3, Marsabit 3, Samburu 3, Turkana 2, Lamu 2, Homa Bay 2, Kirinyaga 1, Tana River 1, Wajir 1, West Pokot 1 and Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

Vaccination

As of August 23rd, 2021, 2,501,198 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, the total first doses are 1,714,858 while the second doses are 786,340.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 45.9% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.9%.

The first doses administered on Tuesday were 72,760 while the second doses were 3,826.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 236,040, others 234,014 health workers 131,632, teachers 119,169 while security officers are at 65,485.