117 illegal pharmacies closed down in Upper Eastern region

A total of 117 illegal chemists in Upper Eastern region have been closed down following a routine inspection conducted by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB).

The crackdown also saw 44 unregistered pharmacy operators arrested and charged with various offences.

Speaking after conclusion of the week-long operation at the Meru County headquarters Friday, PPB senior inspector of drugs and head of Nairobi region Julius Kaluai said the arrests were based on possession of Part I poisons contrary to section 26(1) of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board Act, conducting business in unlicensed premises, running pharmaceutical services without registration and possession of government stores.

Kaluai who was leading the team of inspectors said that a total of 53 premises in Meru County, 36 in Embu, 15 in Tharaka Nithi, 2 in Marsabit and 11 in Isiolo will remain shut until the operators comply with the law.

He stated that the premises which had been issued with a closure notice shall only be reopened after clearance from the board and the regional commissioner’s office.

“Closure banners have been stuck on pharmacies whose owners were tipped of this crackdown and therefore closed their premises to avoid inspection. A list has been handed over to the county commissioners and police commanders who will ensure that the premises remain closed,” said Kaluai.

Amongst the 44 arrests made, he noted, some pleaded guilty in court and were slapped with fines of between Sh15,000 and Sh50,000 which according to the inspector it is such a small amount, compared to other regions like the North Rift where some offenders were fined from Sh200,000 to Sh1 million.

Meru County Commissioner (CC) Alan Machari commended the exercise reiterating that it is for the benefit and safety of the general public.

Machari said his officers will continue collaborating with the board to ensure that all the closed pharmacies remain so until they comply with the law.

“I am therefore reiterating that the crackdown is a continuous process and not an event that has finally come to an end. All pharmacists should stay on the lookout because this is just the beginning,” declared the County Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Machari has advised members of the public to ensure that any pharmacy meets the necessary requirements before seeking its services.