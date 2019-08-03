Residents of Bahati constituency took to the streets protesting the alleged illegal transfer of 400 acres of community land to the geothermal development company.

The residents led by their MP Kimani Ngunjiri are also accusing GDC of sidelining the locals in employment opportunities.

Kimani Ngunjiri says he has raised the issue with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Director of Public Prosecutions who have pledged to investigate the land transfer process and individuals involved.

The irate demonstrators are accusing GDC of failing to comply with the government directive that reserves certain tenders for the youth, women and minorities.

Ngunjiri further claimed that locals were yet to benefit from electricity being generated by independent power producers cleared by GDC to operate on the floor of Menengai Crater.

He added that it was unfortunate for GDC to reserve menial jobs that can be done by locals to outsiders and that qualified candidates from the constituency were being bypassed.

The locals who confronted the MP threatened to disrupt operations of the state corporation for ignoring their pleas for employment and business opportunities.

They claimed that GDC had not openly engaged locals on environmental impact assessment reports over their activities.

They also stated that though locals were engaged in quarrying and farming, GDC was contracting individuals from other areas to supply it with building materials and foodstuffs.