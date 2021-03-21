1,187,517 candidates to begin KCPE exam Monday

A total of 1,187,517 candidates across the country will on Monday begin their 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations.

This comes as their counterparts in Form Four are set to sit their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations beginning Friday March 26.

This is the first time national examinations are conducted away from the traditional November and December months following disruptions occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rehearsals for KCPE were done on Friday and key in the preparations were the Covid-19 safety measures put in place to protect pupils.

According to the timetable Monday 8:30 to 10:30 am the candidates will embark on the Mathematics paper, 11:30 to 1:10 pm they will sit for the English Language paper, and wind up day 1 with English Composition at 2:30 pm.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in his goodwill message on Friday encouraged candidates not give up on their dreams and aspirations.

Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi lauded the learners for preparing for the exams under very tough conditions.

“I wish you Godspeed as you prepare for this important moment in your life. Ensure your put your best foot forward. Remember that it is only during challenging times such as this, that your true courage is expressed. Go out and conquer these exams. Your parents and teachers are counting on you for a good result,” he said.

Day two of KCPE will begin with Science, followed by Kiswahili Lugha and wind up with Kiswahili Insha…The three-day Exams will end on Wednesday 24th with Social studies and R.E paper.

Friday March 26th 2021 a total of 751,150 candidates across the country are scheduled to start their written Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Examinations.

Ministry of Education has assured candidates that the exams will be fair and the questions are within the syllabus.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha at the same time assured that no paper had been exposed to anyone even as he urged learners to desist from cheating.

The 2020 National Exams has a total of 1,938,667 candidates.