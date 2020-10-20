11th Mashujaa Day celebrations underway at the Gusii stadium

Celebrations to mark the 11th Mashujaa Day are underway at the Gusii stadium in Kisii county in an event presided over by president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Security remains tight in and around the stadium with organisers putting in place elaborate mechanisms to ensure the safety of those attending. The national government and the county government of Kisii have also set up big screens to ensure those who will not manage to access the venue do not miss out.

The screens have been strategically placed in different locations within the town.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho who is also the National celebrations committee chairperson toured Kisii stadium on Monday accompanied by the Ministry of sports, culture and heritage PS Josephita Mukobe to access the level of preparedness.

PS Mukobe said they have already identified 210 shujaas who will be vetted this year. However, only 50 of them will be in the stadium because of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The event, where only just over 3,000 guests have been invited in line with strict coronavirus containment measures, is the first national celebrations open to the public since the country recorded the first coronavirus case in March.

The country had introduced radical measures to contain the spread of the contagion that has since infected more than 44,000 people in the country recording over 800 fatalities.

The ministry of health has since eased some of the measures after the infection curve appeared to have dipped. Fears over a possible second wave of the virus however remain rife with the country recording increased numbers of new infections over the past few days.

Kisii county had been selected to host the Madaraka day celebrations on the 1st of June this year, but the event was cancelled over Covid-19 concerns. The event was held at State House, Nairobi.

Later in the day, Kisii residents and leaders will be treated to a football match between AFC Leopards and Shabana FC to be played at the Gusii Stadium.