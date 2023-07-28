12 African countries sign AI Ethics Code at Russia-Africa summit

Kenya is among 12 African countries that have signed the code of ethics of artificial intelligence (AI Ethics Code), during the second Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum at St Petersburg.

Other foreign companies that have joined the community of AI experts are from Nigeria, Zambia, Cyprus, Senegal, Uganda, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Israel, Mozambique, Mali and South Africa.

The main goal of the Alliance that has brought together over 200 organisations is to jointly develop expertise and accelerate introduction of AI technologies in education, research and business.

“Over 180 Russian companies and organizations have already joined the Code, and today participation in the Code has expanded to include 15 new companies from 12 states. We are very pleased that the geographical scope of the Code participants is rapidly expanding both within our country and globally. No doubt, it is crucial that various organizations pay attention to the issues of AI ethics and the responsible development of new technologies, which will certainly give an impetus to their advance in the world,” said Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank.

The Code was developed by the AI Alliance in conjuction with academic community with the support of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation and the Analytical Center of the Government of the Russian Federation.

Sberbank, Yandex, MTS, VK, Gazprom Neft, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, are among leading companies and institutions that were the first to sign the document.

Explainer

The AI Alliance is an association of technology companies for developing artificial intelligence in Russia and securing the leadership in the global technology market for Russia and the companies of the Alliance.

Currently the Alliance is working in four key areas: Education, Practice and data, Regulations, and Quantum Technologies.

The summit which opened Thursday July 27 under the theme “Technology and Security in the Name of Sovereign Development for the Benefit of Humankind”, closes today (Friday).

Dozens of intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements in trade, economic, investment, scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian areas have been signed.

By Margaret Kalekye