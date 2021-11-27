12 arrested in Narok as police nab bhang worth Ksh 500,000

Detectives in Narok have arrested 12 suspected drug dealers and seized bhang worth Ksh 500,000 following a tip-off by members of the public.

Confirming the arrest, Narok County Police commander Kizito Mutoro said the 12 include one notorious woman who is believed to be the mastermind of the gang.

The gang was seized in Narok town by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers and police officers.

The bhang, he said, was being transported from the Tanzania border to other parts of the country before it was intercepted in Narok.

“This is like a middle ground because the drug was being transported from the Tanzania border towards the coastal regions,” he said.

The Police Commander warned that drug abuse has been on the rise in the region and is ruining the lives of the youth more so at the Maasai Mara University students who in many instances have been arrested in possession of the illegal drug.

“The reason why many learners in this county dropped out of school and act in a weird manner is because they are engaging in drug abuse,” he said.

Narok County Criminal Investigating Officer Mwendwa Atheiba said those engaging in the illegal business will be held accountable as the Government moves to eradicate the drug abuse.

“It is dangerous for young people to engage in such criminal activities. Once their fingerprints are recorded, the person will not get a certificate of good conduct which is crucial in getting employment or doing any transactions with the government,” he said.

The 12 are in police custody and will be arraigned once investigations are completed.