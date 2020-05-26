12 patients escape from quarantine facility in Migori

The state of quarantine facilities in Migori County has come into focus after another group of 12 people escaped just two after a similar occurrence.

Police record indicates that the 12 escapees had raised complaints about the pathetic state of the centre, but their pleas had been disregarded.

According to police reports the 12 sneaked out of St Mary’s Mabera Secondary School isolation centre after complaining of poor sanitization and overcrowding.

David Marwa, a clinician who made the report to police, said only two of the escapees left their records at the facility, making it difficult to trace the others.

Security agents in Migori County are still searching for seven others who escaped last week.

The County Health Executive Isca Oluoch said that none of the escapees is yet to be traced although security officers at Mabera Police Post are following all possible leads.

The 12 were part of 20 people who were arrested at a bar in Migori town while drinking during curfew hours last week.

A contingent of security officers has been deployed to Ntimaru, Kogaja, Guitembe and Kopanga borders.

Border patrol unit is also conducting maritime surveillance in Muhuru Bay, Migingo Island and other beaches bordering Tanzania.