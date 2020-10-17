12 patients succumb to COVID-19 as 616 test positive

12 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the Country to 825.

On the other hand, 104 people have recovered from the virus, 83 from the home-based care program while 21 were discharged from the various hospitals across the Country. The total number of recoveries now stands at 31,752.

In a statement the Ministry of Health confirmed that 616 people tested positive of the virus during the same period after testing a sample size of 5,512, bringing the total number of positive cases to 44,196.

Out of the positive cases, 594 are Kenyans, 22 are foreigners while the 391 are males and 225 females.

The oldest is 86 years old while the youngest is an 8-month infant.

In terms of distribution among Counties, Nairobi leads with 121 cases followed by Nakuru with 110, Uasin Gishu 74, Mombasa 55, Kakamega 32, Kericho 29, Kisumu 26, Bungoma 21, Garissa 20, Turkana 16, Kiambu 13, Homa Bay 10, Kajiado 10, Kisii 10, Laikipia 9, Busia 8, Isiolo 6 , West Pokot 6, Murang’a 6, Bomet 5, Meru 4, Narok 4, Embu 3, Baringo 3, Nyeri 2, Kwale 2, Machakos 2, Makueni 2, Siaya 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Wajir 1, Nandi 1, Kirinyaga 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.