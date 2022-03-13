12 people test positive for COVID as positivity rate remain low

The COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 0.2% after 12 people tested positive for disease from a sample size of 5,672 tested in the last 24 hours.

From the cases, all the 12 are Kenyans while 8 are males and 4 are females.

The youngest is a 7-year-old child while the oldest is 62 years

11 cases were reported in Nairobi County while 1 was reported in Kiambu County.

At the same time 1 patient has recovered from the disease from a health facility in the country while 1 death was reported after a facility audit records in February 2022.

According to the Ministry of Health, 21 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 194 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

1 patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on ventilatory support while another 4 patients are in general wards on supplemental oxygen.

At the same time, a total of 17,118,224 vaccines have been administered across the country as of March 12th 2022.

Out of these, 7,922,091 are partially vaccinated while 7,830,041 are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 8,518 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 4,678.