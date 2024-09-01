12 dead in grisly Nithi accident after head-on collision

Twelve people, including ten adults and two minors, were killed in a tragic road accident at Nithi.

The fatal crash involved a Toyota Hiace that collided head-on with a Toyota Hilux.

The Hiace, carrying passengers returning from a ceremony in Nkubu, was descending on the climbing lane before it struck the Hilux, which was transporting beans towards Meru.

All the passengers in the Hiace, along with its driver, perished at the scene.

The accident also involved a Toyota Sienta, which lost its brakes and slammed into a parked Mount Kenya Milk lorry that had broken down at the scene.

Police Commander Zacheaus Ng’eno confirmed the incident, urging drivers to be cautious, especially when approaching the dangerous Nithi Bridge.