12 petitioners want UDA deriegistered for nominating a candidate with integrity questions

Twelve voters including human rights defenders, a politician and a teacher have moved to court seeking to have United Democratic Alliance presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua barred from contesting the August 9th General Elections and UDA de-registered as a political party. The petitioners who also want fourteen other candidates barred from the ballot cite breach of article 6 of the constitution which espouses on integrity, saying the fifteen do not qualify to vie and their gazettement should be nullified.

  

