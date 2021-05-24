12 students from Mukaa Boys High School arrested over arson

Police in Mukaa Sub-county have arrested 12 students from Mukaa Boys High School for allegedly setting ablaze their dormitory on Saturday.

Those arrested include Form three students (6), Form two (4) and two from Form one class.

According to the Makueni County Police Commander, Joseph Ole Naipeyan, the students who are being held at Salama Police Station are helping in investigations.

At the same time, he revealed that that there was a second attempt to burn the dormitory again on Sunday at 6.30 pm where two cubicles were burnt and property of unknown value lost.

“The students are in police custody at Salama Police Station for interrogations in connection with the two consecutive day’s school fire incidents,” said the County Commander while speaking to KNA Monday.

Ole Naipeyan revealed that during the first incident at around 6pm fire started at the first floor of a dormitory where property of unknown value belonging to 100 students in Form one was destroyed.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that the school has closed indefinitely after students unrest.