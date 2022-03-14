12 test positive one succumb to Covid-19

12 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 2,739 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 323,195.

The positivity rate is now at 0.4% while cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,442,995.

Out of the new cases, all the 12 are Kenyans.

Eight are males while 4 are females with the youngest is a 14-year-old while the oldest is 82 years.

There are no recoveries from the disease.

Therefore, the total recoveries remain at 317,491 of whom 264,491 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,000 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, one patient has succumbed to Covid-19 and is a late death reported after conducting facility audit records in March 2022 pushing the cumulative fatalities 5,646.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20-29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,027), 60 years and above (3,309).

A total of 21 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 137 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

One patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on ventilatory support.

Another 4 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of March 13th 2022, a total of 17,129,923 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, 7,926,069 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,835,495.

Another 1,104,187 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 264,172 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 7,485 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 4,136.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 64.8%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 28.8%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.