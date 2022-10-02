120 girls in Narok are pregnant ahead of national exams

About 120 girls who will be sitting for this year’s primary and secondary national examinations in Narok County are pregnant, Narok County Commissioner Isaac Masinde has said.

Masinde said the continued increase of teenage pregnancy cases in the county was worrying, calling on all stakeholders to be vigilant to report men responsible for the pregnancies.

The commissioner revealed that 72 defilement cases are ongoing in the court of law saying his office will continue working with the judiciary to ensure culprits of defilement are severely punished as per the law.

“Any person responsible for girl pregnancy should be punished severely regardless of their status in the society. We call upon the residents to report to my office any suspect of defilement so that the police can carry out investigations and arrest the perpetrators,” he said.

Masinde spoke during an education stakeholder’s forum held in Narok town that was attended by Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu, Senator Ledama Ole Kina and the elected members of parliament in the county.

Commissioner Masinde, however, said the rate of teenage pregnancy in the county has dropped from 40 per cent to less than 30 pct in a period of five years commending the stakeholders for holding community sensitization forums that have borne fruits.

“We have made tremendous steps in the fight to end teenage pregnancies, however, we are not yet where we want to be. We want to completely eliminate incidents of teenage pregnancies in our county,” he said.

Teenage pregnancy in the county is believed to be fueled by Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) which is rampant in the county, as girls feel women enough when they undergo the cut at their puberty stage.

The Kenya Demographic Health Survey (KDHS), 2014 ranked Narok County at the top in teenage pregnancy at 40 pc

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...