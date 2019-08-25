Airtel Kenya is set to be the first telecommunication company to roll out new prefix number series 0100, 0101 and 0102 to customers following the announcement by the industry regulator Communication Authority of Kenya (CA).

New and existing customers who choose Airtel as their preferred communications network, can now make a selection of their preferred numbers from the 0100, 0101 and 0102 series that are available at all Airtel customer service and SIM selling outlets throughout the country.

The latest CA Sector statistics report for the quarter January to March 2019 show that internet access and mobile penetration have grown, with the latter surpassing the 100% mark.

The report also highlights that Airtel customers currently stand at 13.3 million, up from 11.6 million customers in the previous quarter under review.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Therefore, the roll out of the new prefix numbers will address the increase in demand for SIM cards, access to data services and other technological advancements.

Speaking on the roll-out of the new prefix numbers, Airtel Kenya CEO Prasanta Das Sarma urged mobile subscribers to take advantage and be the first ones to have access to the new numbers by registering with Airtel.

“We are glad to be the first telco to roll out the new prefix numbers and we urge Kenyans looking for new connections to visit any of our SIM selling outlets or Airtel shops and get their new numbers. The new Airtel numbers will be 4G enabled thus allowing customers to continue enjoying the wide array of data products and services.” Mr. Sarma said.

The new prefix numbers were launched by the Communications Authority (CA) in May 2019 when the Authority’s Director General Francis Wangusi explained that the new prefix was necessitated by increased demand for SIM cards, mobile data and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, stating that the leading telecommunication companies had already been issued with five million numbers under the new prefix.

The statement from CA explained that “The introduction of the new mobile numbering prefix 01 is in line with National Numbering Plan developed in 2002 by the Authority, in consultation with ICT industry operators and other stakeholders.”