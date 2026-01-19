County NewsNEWS

Nairobi set to host over 10,000 NYOTA beneficiaries Monday

Principal Secretary, State Department for MSMEs Development Susan Mangeni, Sunday evening toured the Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani, confirming the preparedness of the venue to host the NYOTA Project Business Start-up Capital Disbursement for Nairobi, Kiambu and Kajiado Counties.

The PS has confirmed that all the beneficiaries who have completed the mandatory business skills training have been contacted and are ready to congregate at Moi Sports Stadium for the disbursement exercise that will be graced by President William Ruto.

Speaking during the venue tour, Nairobi North Region County Commissioner Simon Osumba confirmed the mobilisation of the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) to ensure the safe arrival of all the beneficiaries to and from the venue.

The event will be aired live across mainstream TV Stations.

 

 

