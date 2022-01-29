123 test positive for COVID-19 as positivity rate drops

The COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 2.5% after 123 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 4,829 tested in the last 24 hours.

From the cases, 96 are Kenyans while 27 are foreigners. 79 are males, 44 are females with the youngest being a three-year-old child and the oldest 103 years.

In terms of County distribution, Nairobi had 47, Nakuru 24, Mombasa 8, Nyeri, Uasin Gishu and Kisii 5 each, Kiambu, Kirinyaga and Vihiga 4 each, Nyamira 3, Busia, Kakamega, Meru and Murang’a 2 each while Bomet, Embu, Garissa, Kisumu, Kitui and Kwale had 1 case each.

At the same time, 38 patients have recovered from the disease, 34 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 4 were from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 549 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,924 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

20 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), all of them on ventilatory support while another 137 patients are on supplemental oxygen with 136 of them are in general wards.

On vaccination, a total of 11,987,147 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, 6,434,138 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 5,370,210.

Another 45,768 doses have been administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 137,031 are booster doses.

In the meantime, over 500,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Kenya Saturday afternoon the second delivery from the US to Kenya.