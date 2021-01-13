123 test positive for Covid, 412 recover

123 test positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing total number of positive cases in the country to 98,555.

74 are males, 49 females with the youngest being a one year old while the oldest is 85 years.

Out of the new cases, 111 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 412 patients have recovered, 378 from Home Based Care Program while 34 are from various hospitals.

This pushes the total number of recoveries to 81, 667.

Four patients have succumbed to the disease raising total fatality since the pandemic struck to 1,720.

Currently there are 675 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,945 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

26 patients are in Intensive Care Unit – ICU, 17 of whom are on ventilatory support and eight on supplementary oxygen while one other is under observation.

Another 14 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 11 of them in the general wards. Three patients are in the High Dependency Unit.