Cracks emerge in Wiper party

Cracks are emerging in the Wiper Party after a section of local leaders reignited debate over the party’s supposed betrayal.

The leaders led by former Machakos Deputy Governor Benard Kiala, urged former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama to ditch the party.

They hinted at forming a parallel party to weaken the Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s dominance in the region.

However, Muthama did not directly agree with them, saying he was no longer interested in elected leadership.

Matungulu MP Stephen Mule, however, defended the Wiper Party urging leaders to calm down and secure a political direction of the community.

“It is true wiper has mistreated me but since i am a stakeholder i am only going to fight from within” said Muthama.

The leaders spoke during the burial of Ann Wairimu Musyoki at Kiamba Primary school in Matungulu.

The late was a TNA nominated member of the County Assembly of Machakos between 2013 and 2017 and succumbed to injuries in an accident at Kamulu, Kangundo -Nairobi Road.

Elsewhere, leaders from the Luhya Community are urging Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula to support one individual to vie for presidency in 2022.

The leaders, who spoke in Malinya during the burial of Adelaide Khalwale the first wife of former Kakamega Senator Bonny Kwalwale said the narrative of a divided Luhya vote will be a thing of the past if leaders in the region presented a united front.

Leaders also used the platform to condemn the evictions of a section of residents in Chesumei, Nandi County terming it an infringement of the constitutional rights of Kenyans. Several families were recently evicted from a controversial piece of land.