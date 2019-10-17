EXTERNAL/INTERNAL JOB RE – ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions in the Studio Mashinani Project with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its corporate objectives.

RE: STUDIO MASHINANI /02/09/2019: SOUND TECHNICIAN SS BA 1 (Nairobi 3 posts, Kisumu 1 post and Mombasa 1post)

The Role:

Reporting the Manager Technical Services the sound Technician will be responsible for operation, maintenance and repairs of studio production equipment.

Specific Terms:

Three (3) years contract

Key Responsibilities

Operating , maintaining and repairing studio production equipment

Participating in the installation and testing of studio production equipments

Providing system support to the Music Producer/Music Creative Copy Writer

Minimum Requirements

Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication Technician Course Part III

Must be computer literate

Must have a Certificate of Good Conduct

Must have good communication skills

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 22nd October, 2019. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

Those who had applied earlier need not to re-apply.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.

