124 test positive for Covid, as 216 recover

124 people have tested positive for covid-19, from a sample size of 2,855 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 96,802 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

The cumulative tests so far stand at 1,055,691. Out of the new cases 100 are Kenyans while 24 are foreigners.

There are 72 males and 52 females with the youngest being a three year old child while the oldest is 86 years.

Currently, there are 650 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,934 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

26 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen. 3 are on observation.

Another 19 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen. The 19 are all in general wards.

216 patients have recovered from the disease, 178 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 38 have been discharged from various hospitals bringing total recoveries to 79,073.

In the past 24 hours, no death has been recorded therefore cumulative fatalities remain at 1,685.

Distribution of the cases by Counties

Nairobi 67, Busia 12, Lamu 8, Nakuru 6, Mombasa 5, Murang’a 5, Machakos 4, Isiolo 3, Makueni 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Meru 2, Taita Taveta 2, Kiambu 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kisumu 1 and Narok 1.