125 test positive for Covid as seven succumb

125 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample size of 1,953 analysed in the last 24 hours pushing cumulative cases to 101,944.

From the new cases 72 are Kenyans while 53 are foreigners.

69 are females while 56 are males with the youngest being a one year old baby while the oldest is 75 years.

112 patients have recovered from the disease, 84 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 28 are from various health facilities.

The total number of recoveries stand at 84, 473.

The virus claimed seven more lives raising the deathtoll to 1,786 since March 2020.

There are 384 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,333 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

39 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 20 on supplementary oxygen.

Four patients are under observation.

“Another 13 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and all of them are in the general wards” said the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.