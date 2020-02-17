125,449 students to join public universities

All 125,449 students who sat last year’s KCSE exam and attained a mean grade of C+ and above will join local public universities against a declared capacity of 193,878.

The announcement puts to rest speculations that the Ministry of Education was reportedly mulling over pushing the government to raise cut-off points in a bid to sponsor a manageable number of students.

Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service, KUCCPS on Monday announced that a total of 688,928 qualified for placement to tertiary institutions at various levels under Government sponsorship.

“Universities have declared a capacity of 193,878, which is enough to absorb all those who met the minimum requirement for admission to degree programmes and are willing to pursue courses in Universities,” said KUCCPS CEO Dr John Muraguri in a statement.

Consequently, KUCCPS has opened its online student portal for application and revision of courses with the process closing Monday, March 9, 2020, at 5.00 pm.

All is not lost for 563,479 who scored C and below for they stand a chance to join Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

Of these, 350,000 students will be placed in the TVET institutions that are under the Ministry of Education while the remaining 38pc will be absorbed by other training institutions countrywide.

“The capacity is enough to absorb 62% of the candidates who qualified for TVET. The Board noted that there are several other TVET institutions offering training opportunities where the remaining 38 % can be absorbed” he said.

Candidates can visit the placement Service website www.kuccps.ac.ke.

KUCCPS has set up desks in the following institutions below to advise and support applicants.