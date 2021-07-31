1259 test positive for Covid as positivity rate hits 15.6pc

1,259 people having tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 8,081 tested in the last 24 hours pushing total confirmed positive cases to 203,213.

The positivity rate is now at 15.6% with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 2,132,355.

Out of the new cases, 1,224 are Kenyans while 35 are foreigners.

There are 630 are females while 629 are males with the youngest being a five-month-old infant while the oldest is 107 years.

5 patients have succumbed to the disease, with one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while 5 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in July 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,931.

A total of 1,469 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,965 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

185 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 43 of whom are on ventilatory support and 86 on supplemental oxygen. 56 patients are under observation.

Another 445 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 399 of them in general wards and 46 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of July 30th 2021, a total of 1,723,727 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,062,413 while second doses are 661,314.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 62.2% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.45%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 204,513, Others 192,542, Health Workers 115,540, Teachers 95,918 while Security Officers are at 52,801.