127 more test positive for Covid-19 disease bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 1745.

Speaking during a press briefing Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said out of 3,831 samples tested in the past 24 hours 76 are from Nairobi, 19 Mombasa, Busia 16, Uasin Gishu 8, Kiambu 2, Kajiado 5 and Isiolo 1.

In Nairobi the cases are distributed in several areas, Kibra has 49 cases, Ruaraka 13, Makadara 4, Westlands 4, Langata 2, Embakasi West 1, Kasarani 1, Dagoretti North 1 and Starehe 1.

In Mombasa, the cases are distributed various constituencies, Kisauni we have 7, Mvita 6, Nyali 3, Likoni 2 and Jomvu 1.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Out of the 16 cases in Busia, 8 are at Busia, 2 at Malaba Points of Entry, and 6 at Alupe Quarantine Facility.

The cases in Uasin Gishu are all from Turbo, while in Kajiado, the cases are from Kajiado North 2 and Namanga Border 3.

In Kiambu, the two cases are from Kiambu Town 1 and 1 in Kabete. The case in Isiolo is from Isiolo Town.

So far 74,003 samples have been tested so far.

17 patients have been discharged bringing the total number of discharges to 438 and four fatalities with total number of deaths standing at 62.

“Total number patients admitted in our health facilities stand at 671, we have discharged 17 more patients today bringing total number of discharges to 438 and 130 people are quarantined at homes,” said Dr Amoth.

“We have lost four patients in the last 24 hours all from Mombasa County. They all had underlying medical issues,” said CAS Mwangangi.