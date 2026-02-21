128 graduate under the Tourism Fund Upskilling Programme

A total of 128 students graduated Saturday from the Morendat School of Hospitality after completing a range of courses sponsored by the Tourism Fund.

The graduates were trained through the Tourism Fund Upskilling Programme, a national initiative that targets Kenyan youth and hospitality workers with practical, industry-focused skills. The program is intended to improve employability, raise productivity and support the long-term resilience of Kenya’s tourism sector.

Tourism Fund Board Trustee Patrick Ngere said the initiative is helping build a skilled and competitive tourism workforce. He said the hands-on training in core hospitality areas aligns with the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda by equipping young people with sustainable skills that feed directly into economic growth.

“The Tourism Fund Upskilling Programme is not only building technical expertise but also positioning trainees to become champions of service excellence in Kenya’s hospitality sector,” Ngere said.

For the 128 graduates, the ceremony marked an entry point into new job opportunities and further professional growth in the tourism and hospitality field. Their skills are expected to raise service standards in hotels, restaurants and other tourism businesses across the country.

The Tourism Fund says it remains committed to widening access to quality training and capacity-building programs that strengthen Kenya’s tourism value chain and promote more inclusive economic development.