BusinessLocal Business

128 graduate under the Tourism Fund Upskilling Programme

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

A total of 128 students graduated Saturday from the Morendat School of Hospitality after completing a range of courses sponsored by the Tourism Fund.

The graduates were trained through the Tourism Fund Upskilling Programme, a national initiative that targets Kenyan youth and hospitality workers with practical, industry-focused skills. The program is intended to improve employability, raise productivity and support the long-term resilience of Kenya’s tourism sector.

Tourism Fund Board Trustee Patrick Ngere said the initiative is helping build a skilled and competitive tourism workforce. He said the hands-on training in core hospitality areas aligns with the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda by equipping young people with sustainable skills that feed directly into economic growth.

“The Tourism Fund Upskilling Programme is not only building technical expertise but also positioning trainees to become champions of service excellence in Kenya’s hospitality sector,” Ngere said.

For the 128 graduates, the ceremony marked an entry point into new job opportunities and further professional growth in the tourism and hospitality field. Their skills are expected to raise service standards in hotels, restaurants and other tourism businesses across the country.

The Tourism Fund says it remains committed to widening access to quality training and capacity-building programs that strengthen Kenya’s tourism value chain and promote more inclusive economic development.

BAK extends hearing window for bill seeking to tame crypto fraud
KDC to set aside Ksh 7B to help small businesses gain market
KRA unveils online auction after impressive showing during piloting
President Ruto commissions Ksh 6B Mombasa commuter railway
Three security firms seek Kindiki’s help over license stalemate
EABL commits Kshs 190M to Kenya’s water conservation strategy
Service sector earnings outpace agriculture but lack quality jobs
BAK to launch virtual assets service provider draft bill
BasiGo secures Ksh 1.3B from DFC to enhance electric bus production
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article African Centre for Technology Studies breaks ground at Konza Technopolis
Next Article Huawei Kenya DigiTruck graduates 200 youth in Wajir East, strengthening digital inclusion
- Advertisement -
Latest News
FKF PL: Tough start for Mette and Kimani as Tusker fall to Shabana
Football Sports
Jesse Okumu and Hadassah Gichovi peerless at  KUSF play-offs
Sports
The Serengeti of running a legal ISP in Kenya
OPINIONS
Golf: Maiden title winner looms as Kenya open enters homestretch
Golf Sports

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

Kakuzi unionisable employees to enjoy a 16pc wage increase

BusinessInternational Business

Volvo gives up plan to sell only EVs by 2030

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya’s super rich cut down on commercial property investments

BusinessLocal Business

CBK allows Safaricom to increase daily transaction limits to Ksh 500,000

Show More