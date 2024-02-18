129 arrested, drugs seized in crackdown on illegal pharmacies

129 people have been arrested and 200 cartons of illicit medicines seized in the ongoing crackdown by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) in Nairobi, South Rift, and Western regions.

The board says the operation that was launched on January 29 is aimed at enforcing regulatory standards, ensuring public safety, and curbing unlawful practices in the pharmaceutical sector.

The board, which is the National Drug Regulatory Authority under the Ministry of Health has targeted illegal pharmaceutical premises and chemists distributing unregistered medicines, posing significant risks to public health due to the lack of safety and efficacy guarantees.

Kaluai Julius, Head of Enforcement and Surveillance emphasised the commitment of the board to curbing unlawful practices in the pharmaceutical sector.

He highlighted the importance of verifying the legitimacy of pharmaceutical establishments and cautioned the public against purchasing medicines from unauthorized sources.

Healthcare facilities handling pharmaceuticals are advised to apply online for the disposal of pharmaceutical waste or contact PPB regional officers for assistance.

Additionally, pharmaceutical practitioners are encouraged to review and update transportation processes for pharmaceuticals to enhance efficiency and reliability Kaluai advised.

“This successful operation reflects PPB’s dedication to maintaining the integrity of the pharmaceutical industry and protecting citizens’ well-being. It underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in upholding regulatory standards and safeguarding public health” he said.