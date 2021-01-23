129 test positive for Covid-19 as 70 recover

129 patients have tested positive for Covid-19 disease in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 5,091 pushing total number of positive cases to 99,898.

Out of the new cases 108 are Kenyans while 21 are foreigners.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 79 are males, 50 females with the youngest being is a three-month-old infant while the 83 years.

´Currently there are 541 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,564 are on Home Based Isolation and Care,´the statement read.

27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and 10 on supplementary oxygen. One other patient is under observation.

Another 14 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards and four in High Dependency Unit (HDU).

70 patients have since recovered from the disease bringing total number of recoveries to 82,936. 44 of those who have recovered are from various health facilities while 26 are from the Home Based Isolation and Care.

No Covid related death has been reported in the last 24 hours.