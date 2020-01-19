Brookhouse International School are the champions of the 22nd edition of the annual Hog Charge challenge held at the Peponi School in Ruiru.

About 600 cyclists took part in the tournament.

Brookhouse International carried the day in both the girls and boys open cycling categories during the 22nd edition of the annual Hog Charge held at Peponi School.

In the girls’ open race “The Mosquitoes” of Brookhouse weathered the hot and dusty conditions to triumph while the boys’ team from the same school, the “Ram Riders” also emerged victorious.

In the under 12 category, Kenton College finished first ahead of Banda School and Peponi who were second and third respectively.

Gilgil’s Pembroke School clinched the boys’ under 14 race.

There was a high turnout during this year’s event, with over 600 riders taking part in the challenging course.

The Hog Charge is Kenya’s national mountain bike competition for juniors and is also a charity event whose proceeds go towards supporting the Rhino Ark which is involved in a conservation project that focuses on the Mt Kenya water towers.

Meanwhile; former world marathon champion Douglas Wakihuri has urged international investors to support the development of sports in the country so as to give a chance to the youth to explore their talents in sports.

Wakihuri was speaking while welcoming US sports footwear manufacturer Skechers in Kenya.

The manufacturers have promised to support local sports federations to nurture the country’s budding talent.

According to country Manager Fat-hi Basheikh, Skechers has a long history of promoting talent in the United States and the Middle East and was keen on replicating the success in Africa, starting with Kenya.