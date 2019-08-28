13 enumerators arrested in Wajir for misconduct

Thirteen enumerators conducting the on-going national population and housing census have been arrested in Wajir County for unprofessional conduct.

Government spokesperson retired Colonel Cyrus Oguna says stern action will be taken against those found to have compromised the integrity of the vital national exercise.

As the national population and housing census entered its fifth day Thursday, the government moved to assure Kenyans on the integrity of the exercise amid concerns that unscrupulous census officials could be working to manipulate data.

Retired Colonel Oguna and his police service counterpart Charles Owino assuring Kenyans of a smooth take off in spite of a few challenges.

13 administrators from Wajir County have already been arrested for engaging in malpractices with 18 gadgets reported missing since the exercise kicked off.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Director McDonald Obudho underscoring the importance of all Kenyans participating in the exercise.

This as senior government officials crisscrossed the country to monitor the progress of the ongoing exercise.

Defense cabinet secretary Rachael Omamo was in Busia where she gave the exercise a clean bill of health.

Public service and Youth chief Administrative secretary Rachael Shebesh who was in Kirinyaga revealing that 63 percent of area residents have already been listed.

Her counterpart in the foreign affairs docket Ababu Namwamba was in Kakamega where he expressed satisfaction with the progress.

The ongoing exercise which kicked off on 24th of this month will come to a close on Saturday 31st.