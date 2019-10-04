13 people killed in Awasi accident

13 people have died in a road accident involving an Eldoret Express bus from Kisumu and a truck at Pala area near Awasi.

11 passengers and both drivers lost their lives instantly. The accident happened at 1 am.

According to police spokesman Charles Owino, the accident involved a passenger bus (KCF 728G) belonging to Eldoret Express with 51 passengers on board, driving towards Kericho and a truck (KBS 744T; trailer ZE 0256) driving towards Kisumu.

Passengers who sustained serious injuries were rushed to different hospitals for treatment.

“Preliminary reports indicate that on reaching Pala area, the bus driver lost control and drove on the opposite lane, occasioning a head-on collision with the said truck. 11 passengers and both drivers lost their lives instantly. Passengers who sustained serious injuries were rushed to different hospitals for treatment” he said.

Police who have launched investigations say the accident could have been avoided and urged road users to drive carefully especially at night.

“We also continue to urge all road users to be extra careful, always observe the Highway code and avoid exceeding speed limits, more so at night” said Owino.

Police have been deployed along the busy highway to ensure that all motorists comply with traffic rules and avoid speeding.

Bodies of the deceased were moved to Ahero sub-county hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.