13 more covid-19 deaths as virus infects 884 in 24 hours

884 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 5,377 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate at 16.4percent.

In a statement Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says from the cases 843 are Kenyans while 41 are foreigners with 464 being females and 420 males.

The youngest is a year-year-old baby while the oldest is 110 bringing to 130,214 total number of confirmed positive cases. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,468,835.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 509, Kiambu 99, Uasin Gishu 59, Machakos 48, Nakuru 46, Kajiado 38, Meru 13, Kitui 12,Nandi 11, Kilifi 9, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Marsabit 5, Bungoma 4, Murang’a 3, Vihiga 3, Kakamega 2, Laikipia 2, Nyandarua 2, Taita Taveta 2, Wajir 2, West Pokot 2, Turkana 1, Baringo 1, Lamu 1, Migori 1, Mombasa 1, Garissa 1, Nyeri 1 and Homa Bay 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; the 509 cases in Nairobi are from Dagoretti North (58), Westlands (53), Lang’ata (48), Kasarani (41), Embakasi West (32), Kibra (31), Embakasi Central and Makadara (29) cases each, Embakasi East and Roysambu (25) cases each, Ruaraka and Starehe (23) cases each, Dagoretti South (21), Embakasi South (19), Embakasi North (18), Kamukunji and Mathare (17) cases each.

In Kiambu the 99 cases are from Thika (47), Ruiru (21), Kiambu Town (12), Kikuyu (6), Juja (3), Kabete, Kiambaa, Lari and Limuru (2) cases each, Gatundu South and Githunguri (1) case each. In Uasin Gishu the 59 cases are from Ainabkoi and Kapseret (18) cases each, Turbo (9), Keses (7), Moiben (5), Soy (2).

In Machakos the 48 cases are from Machakos Town (13), Kalama and Athi River (10) cases each, Kathiani and Matungulu (6) cases each, Masinga, Mwala and Yatta (1) case each. In Nakuru the 46 cases are from Naivasha (18), Nakuru East (11), Nakuru West (9) and Molo (8). In Kajiado the 38 cases are from Kajiado North (21), Kajiado East (10) and Kajiado Central (7).

In Meru the 13 cases are from Imenti North (6), Imenti Central and Tigania West (2) cases each, Buuri, Igembe Central and Imenti South (1) case each. In Kitui the 12 cases are from Kitui Central (7) and Mwingi Central (5). In Nandi the 11 cases are from Emgwen (10) and Aldai (1). In Kilifi the 9 cases are from Kilifi North (5) and Malindi (4).

In Elgeyo Marakwet the 5 cases are from Keiyo North (4) and Marakwet West (1). In Marsabit all the 5 cases are from Moyale while in Bungoma all the 4 cases are from Kanduyi. In Murang’a the 3 cases are from Gatanga, Kandara and Kiharu (1) case each while in Vihiga all the 3 cases are from Luanda.

The 2 cases in Kakamega are from Likuyani and Lurambi (1) case each, the 2 cases in Laikipia are all from Laikipia West, the 2 cases in Nyandarua are from Kinangop and Ol Kalou (1) case each, the 2 cases in Taita Taveta are all from Voi, the 2 cases in Wajir are from Wajir East and West (1) case each and the 2 cases in West Pokot are all from West Pokot. The case in Baringo is from Marigat, the case in Turkana is from Turkana Central, the case in Lamu is from Lamu East, the case in Migori is from Rongo, the case in Mombasa is from Mvita, the case in Garissa is from Garissa Town, the case in Nyeri is from Nyeri Central and the case in Homa Bay is from Homabay Town.

The CS noted that 89 patients have recovered from the disease, 57 are from Home Based and Isolation Care, while 32 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 91,754.

Unfortunately, 13 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours out of which 2 occurred in the last 24 hours while 11 are late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates. The cumulative fatalities now stand to 2,117.

A total of 1,221 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,060 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 121 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 32 of whom are on ventilatory support and 82 on supplemental oxygen.

7 patients are said to be on observation while another 88 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 76 of them in the general wards and 12 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).