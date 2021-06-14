13 trainees on sustainable agriculture graduate

13 resident of Turkana County who graduated over the weekend after a six months training on sustainable agriculture will be instrumental in helping the County realize food security, one of key priorities area of Governor Josphat Nanok’s.

The training was conducted by Furrows in the Desert (FID), an agricultural development project, undertaking irrigated agriculture technology in Turkana North.

Speaking, Sunday, at FID Training Center at Lobur in Turkana North Sub-county when he presided over the graduation ceremony, Agriculture County Chief Executive (CEC), Philip Ebei Aemun, said the County Government was ready to partner with FID on capacity building and implementation of irrigated agriculture projects to strengthen food production systems.

“The FID Centre has linkages to other institutions in Israel, and it will become an agricultural centre of excellence in the desert,” he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The County Government, he added was currently promoting agro-pastoralism to create resilience and offer an alternative source of livelihoods to crop and livestock farmers who had been affected by recurring disasters, making them vulnerable to diseases and food insecurity.

While urging youths to embrace agriculture to generate income, Aemun challenged other Non-Governmental organizations to emulate what FID was doing by establishing long-lasting and impactful food security interventions.

County Chief Officer for Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Jacob Lolelea, said the Department would reclaim more land as well as rehabilitate and improve existing irrigation infrastructure as they have done in Nadung’a, Kajukjuk and Kachoda irrigation schemes for crop production.

On his part Furrows in the Desert Director, Fr. Alex Campon, thanked the Ministry for entrusting them with students from Kachoda and assured the trainees that they will continue supporting them even after completion of their studies.