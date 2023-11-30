13 women arrested for allegedly undergoing FGM

Thirteen women from Sagamian location in Narok South Sub County have been arrested for allegedly agreeing to undergo Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) against the law.

Narok South Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Felix Kisalu said the women aged between 26 years old and 52 were arrested at 5am today morning while at the home of Juliana Chepngeno Bore where they had been subjected to FGM.

Kisalu said they received reports from members of the public who informed authorities of the illegal activity prompting the police in the company of area chief to storm the house in the early morning hours where the women were gathered.

“The women are detained at the Ololulunga police station as they await to be taken to the hospital where they will be confirmed if they have undergone the cut or not,” Kisalu said.

The DCC reported that cases of FGM are still common in the area despite several sensitization programmes that have been conducted by the government and non-state partners.

“Cases of adult FGM area common and they are attributed to retrogressive cultural beliefs and traditions. Everybody should know that FGM is illegal whether performed on an adult or a child,” he reiterated.

He urged religious and political leaders to add their voices to the fight against the vice as he encouraged the members of the public to report illegal practices in their localities.

Pauline Naikumi, a gender officer at the Narok County Government said many married women choose to undergo the cut at an advanced age out of fear of being bullied by their colleagues.

“The culture dictates that a woman who has not undergone the cut cannot circumcise her son. This is one of the strong reasons why they choose to undergo the cut even at an old age,” she said.

Retrogressive cultural practices like FGM, early marriages and moranism devoid of mentorship are common during long school holidays.