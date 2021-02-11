132 more contract Covid, as cases rise to 102,353

The Ministry of Health Thursday reported 102,353 Covid-19 cases after 132 people tested positive from a sample size of 4,220 tested, representing a 3.1 per cent positivity rate.

Three more patients succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities in the last 24 hours to 1,794.

The number of recovered patients rose to 84,790 after 62 more patients were cleared among them 45 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care and 17 others from various health facilities.

From the cases, 111 are Kenyans while 21 are foreigners. 70 are males while 62 are females, the youngest is an Il-year-old child while the oldest is 96.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 96, Kiambu 8, Taita Taveta 6, Kisumu 4, Nakuru 4, Meru 3, Kilifi 2, Mombasa 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Embu 1, Garissa 1, Machakos 1, Kajiado 1 and Kericho 1.

The Nairobi cases are from Dagoretti North and Westlands (13) cases each, Embakasi West and Lang’ata (8) cases each, Starehe (7), Kamukunji, Kibra and Mathare (6) cases each, Embakasi East (5), Embakasi South and Makadara (4) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Embakasi North and Ruaraka (3) cases each, Kasarani and Roysambu (2) cases each.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in a statement said 360 patients are still hospitalized while 1,292 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

“31 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. 2 patients are on observation,” he said.

Another nine patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in the general wards.